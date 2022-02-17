Help sought for firefighter who lost his home in a fire

Posted/updated on: February 17, 2022 at 12:55 pm

BROWNSBORO — A Brownsboro firefighter and his family lost their home in a fire Tuesday. According to our news partner KETK, the Brownsboro Fire Department is asking for the community’s help to support the family. Firefighters were paged out to a house fire Tuesday afternoon — and upon arrival realized that the house belonged to one of their own, Robert Mitchell. Mitchell was just awarded the Rookie of the Year award at a banquet Saturday night. Mitchell said he kicked in the front door to make sure his wife and kids were not in the house. Mitchell’s colleagues came up with a plan, with his permission, to accept donations. You can find more details here.

Go Back