Henderson ISD approves staff incentives

Posted/updated on: February 17, 2022 at 12:27 pm
Henderson ISD approves staff incentivesHENDERSON — Henderson ISD approves two retention incentives of $2,000 each for all full-time employees. According to our news partner KETK, officials say it’s an effort to retain teachers and incentivize them to stay on and come back for another year. The last two years have been hard for East Texas school districts. Employees had to take time off due to COVID; some even had to lose their pay. Along with an incentive for this school year, Henderson ISD full-time staff members who continue employment next year will receive an additional $2,000 in September, making it a total of $4,000. The Tyler and Longview ISDs also provided stipends and incentives to teachers and staff.



