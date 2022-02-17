Today is Thursday February 17, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Five Texas school employees arrested for not reporting assault

Posted/updated on: February 17, 2022 at 11:35 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


MIDLAND (AP) – Five employees at a Texas private school have been arrested on a felony charge after authorities accused of them of failing to report the alleged sexual assault of a student on campus. The Midland Reporter-Telegram reports that those arrested Wednesday include school administrators, a coach, and an athletic director at Midland Christian School. An affidavit says the employees were aware of an allegation of assault on campus but did not report it. City officials say a student has been arrested but have not provided details. The school’s board of trustees says it is cooperating with investigators.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design