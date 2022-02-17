Biden says he believes Putin will go through with Ukraine invasion within days

(WASHINGTON) -- President Joe Biden on Thursday said he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin will go through with an invasion of Ukraine invasion within days.

"My sense is this will happen in the next several days," he told ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Cecilia Vega as he left the White House for a trip to Ohio.

Biden told reporters the threat of an invasion is still "high."

"They have not moved any of their troops out. They have moved more troops in," he said. "We have reason to believe that they are engaged in a false flag operation, to have an excuse to go in. Every indication we have is they're prepared to go into Ukraine and attack Ukraine."

Biden repeated that there is still a path to diplomacy but said he has no plans for a call with Putin.

"That’s why I asked Secretary Blinken to go to the U.N. to make his statement today," referring to Secretary of State Antony Blinken changing plans at the last minute to address the U.N. Security Council. "He’ll lay out what that path is. I’ve laid out a path to Putin as well ... There is a path, there is a way through this."

