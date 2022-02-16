“I’m a total fraud”: HBO releases trailer to two-part documentary ‘The Larry David Story’

HBO/John P. Johnson

"I never thought of myself as funny," says Larry David in the new trailer to a two-part documentary about his life, called The Larry David Story.

HBO announced with the new coming attraction that the look into the life and the creative comedy mind behind the Emmy-winning series Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm will debut Tuesday, March 1 at 9 p.m.

Along with a slideshow of both childhood pictures of young Larry, and behind-the-scenes shots from both shows, David explains with a laugh what his mother thought of his Seinfeld success.

"'Did they tell you you're doing a good job?'" David says, imitating his mom. "Yeah, ma, they like me, the show's the number-one show in the country."

"'Yes, but did they tell you they think you're doing well?'" she reportedly replied.

Regarding how he relates to what fans call "TV Larry," his Curb alter-ego, David admitted, "I'm a total fraud. And the Curb outlet for me is this guy I wanna be. He's completely honest, just the opposite of me. It's a thrill."

David noted, "I got lucky, and I'll leave it at that."

