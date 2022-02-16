Dallas medical center completes brain institute funding push

Posted/updated on: February 16, 2022 at 3:58 pm

DALLAS (AP) – A Dallas medical center has completed a five-year, $1 billion campaign to benefit its brain research and clinical care institute. The UT Southwestern Medical Center said Wednesday that the campaign for the Peter O’Donnell Jr. Brain Institute is among the largest brain-focused investments at a U.S. academic medical center. The center says the funds would help institute researchers study underlying brain disease mechanisms. The institute was established in 2015.

Go Back