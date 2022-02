Tyler Technologies fourth quarter earnings snapshot

Posted/updated on: February 16, 2022 at 3:54 pm

PLANO (AP) – Tyler Technologies Inc. on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $54.8 million. The Plano-based company said it had net income of $1.29 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.75 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.74 per share.

