Juvenile murder suspect captured

Posted/updated on: February 16, 2022 at 3:45 pm

LONGVIEW — The juvenile suspect in Saturday night’s murder at Marshall’s City Park was captured without incident in Longview around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, according to police. In a news release, the Marshall Police Department thanks a lengthy list of agencies for assisting in the capture. Police say the United States Marshals Service, the Longview Police Department, and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office worked in cooperation with the Harrison County Violent Crimes and Narcotics Task Force and Marshall Police Department Detectives.

