Today is Wednesday February 16, 2022
Police launch text message customer service technology

Posted/updated on: February 16, 2022 at 2:12 pm
Police launch text message customer service technologyLONGVIEW — At a time when officials say it’s crucial to improve community relationships, the Longview Police Department says it expanded its capabilities in its community engagement efforts by launching a customer service technology platform this week. According to a news release, this new technology enhances the department’s customer service capabilities by sending text messages to victims of crimes and 9-1-1 callers. It also collects community feedback via an electronic survey after police contact. The software provides 9-1-1 callers with text updates on their calls for service. Callers can receive a message that the call has been received and if there are any officer delays. Click here for additional information.



