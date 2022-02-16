Today is Wednesday February 16, 2022
Tyler teacher named Teacher of the Year by TABSE

Posted/updated on: February 16, 2022 at 1:42 pm
Tyler teacher named Teacher of the Year by TABSETYLER — The Texas Alliance of Black School Educators has named Tyler High School business teacher Sharmecia Jackson its Teacher of the Year. Jackson will now move on to national competition. According to a news release, each year, TABSE “recognizes distinguished individuals who have made local and state contributions to the education of African American educators and learners.” Officials say Jackson was nominated for “her dedication to her students in and out of the classroom.” Jackson responded, “Words cannot explain how elated I felt to receive this coveted award,” as quoted in the release.



