Coachella drops all COVID-19 precautions ahead of 2022 festival

Posted/updated on: February 16, 2022 at 2:09 pm
Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images

(INDIO, Calif.) -- Coachella is dropping all COVID-19 restrictions ahead of this year's festival.

"In accordance with local guidelines, there will be no vaccination, testing or masking requirements at Coachella 2022," a statement on the Coachella website reads.

The update comes after organizers announced last October that Coachella 2022 would require attendees to show either proof of vaccination or a negative test. That was amended from the initial policy announced by Coachella organizer Goldenvoice and its parent company, AEG Presents, which required full vaccination for admittance.

While no COVID-19 protocols will be enforced at Coachella '22, its website notes that the policy is subject to change, depending on "applicable public health conditions."

Additionally, the site now includes a "COVID-19 warning," which cautions that the virus is an "extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death."

"There is an inherent and elevated risk of exposure to COVID-19 in any public place or place where people are present and there is no guarantee, express or implied, that those attending the festival will not be exposed to COVID-19," the site reads.

Coachella '22 takes place April 15-17 and April 22-24, and will be headlined by Billie Eilish, Ye -- the artist formerly known as Kanye West -- and Harry Styles .

The festival hasn't been held since 2019 due to the pandemic.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



