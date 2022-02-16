UT Tyler secures official R2 Carnegie classification

UT Tyler secures official R2 Carnegie classificationPosted/updated on: February 16, 2022 at 11:35 am
TYLER — The University of Texas at Tyler’s R2 designation has been affirmed by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education. According to a news release, the Carnegie classification indicates UT Tyler is a university with very high research activity. UT Tyler has the highest Carnegie classification in East Texas, according to the release. The designation “is quite a milestone for UT Tyler,” said Senior Vice President for Research Dr. Steven Idell as quoted in the release. “It recognizes the high-quality research in which our faculty and students are engaged and represents a landmark for expanding those efforts.” Officials say following the unification of UT Tyler with UT Health Science Center at Tyler, the combined research qualified UT Tyler for an R2 designation.