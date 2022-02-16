Abbott visits Smith County

Posted/updated on: February 16, 2022 at 11:27 am

TYLER – Gov. Greg Abbott visited the Villa outside Tyler Tuesday night and spoke about the Texas economy, the border, and the fentanyl crisis in the state. According to our news partner KETK, Abbott gave a keynote address after 7 p.m. at the Smith County Republican Party Lincoln Reagan Dinner. The event was part of the Keep East Texas Red Fundraiser that benefits the local Republican Party. “Every year that I have been governor, Texas has been the number one state in the U.S. as the best state for doing business. Every year that I have been governor, Texas has received the Governor’s Cup. The Governor’s Cup goes to the governor of the state that ranks number one in the U.S. for economic development and new jobs created from that economic development,” said Abbott.

