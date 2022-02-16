Tyler police working double homicide

Posted/updated on: February 16, 2022 at 10:48 am

TYLER — Tyler police are investigating a double homicide following a shooting at the LaQuinta Inn on south Broadway Tuesday night. According to Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, just before 10pm, officers were called to the hotel following reports of shots fired. Officers found a Hispanic man and woman shot multiple times in their car. Witnesses said they saw the gunman flee the scene after the shooting. Investigators tracked the alleged shooter to a home outside Smith County city limits and found the alleged suspect with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Erbaugh said that all names of those involved are being withheld pending family notification.

