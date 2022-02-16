Victoria’s Secret reveals one of its most diverse model lineups yet

(NEW YORK) -- Victoria's Secret has unveiled ads for its latest collection of bras and panties, called Love Cloud, featuring women of different shapes, sizes and backgrounds.

The Love Cloud collection announced last year, features ads with images of accessories designer Slyvia Buckler holding her pregnant stomach, and Nez Perce Tribe-Wildland Firefighter, Celilo Miles.

The ads also feature familiar faces such as top models Hailey Bieber, Adut Akech and Paloma Elsesser as well as Valentina Sampaio who became Sports Illustrated's first transgender model to be featured in the publication's swimsuit issue.

"Love Cloud Collection is a major moment in the brand's evolution,'' said Victoria's Secret head creative director Raúl Martinez. "From the cast of incredible women that bring the collection to life, to the incredible inclusive spirit on set, this campaign is an important part of the new Victoria's Secret standard we are creating."

Officially available to shop in-stores and online, the new Love Cloud collection features a wide selection of bras and panties sized 32A-40DDD and XS-XXL. The pieces include cloud-like padding as well as a soft fabric that consists of smoothing technology to give a sleek appearance, according to the company.

"After listening to and being inspired by the real needs of our consumers, Love Cloud has been created as a collection that fits everyday comfort without sacrificing functionality or sexiness," said Victoria's Secret chief design officer Janie Schaffer.

She continued: "With this new line, we are launching high-quality bras and panties in shapes that fit women's daily needs, in our ongoing effort to develop products that champion women and support their individual journeys."

