Four MLB players to testify they got oxycodone from former Angels staffer Eric Kay

FORT WORTH, Texas — The trial to determine whether Eric Kay was responsible for the death of Tyler Skaggs turned into a larger glimpse into brazen drug use in the Los Angeles Angels’ clubhouse, as four former players testified Tuesday about their own opioid histories.

Pitchers Matt Harvey, Mike Morin and Cam Bedrosian and first baseman C.J. Cron all took the stand and described bits and pieces of recreational drug use allegedly going on in and around the Angels three years ago, when they played for the team. Each was with the Angels at some point from 2017 to 2019, the years federal prosecutors say Eric Kay obtained drugs for players. Kay faces drug distribution and drug conspiracy charges.

Prosecutors rested their case to finish the most dramatic day of the weeklong trial, which included testimony from Skaggs’ widow about the last time she saw her husband and the last text she received from him the night before he was found dead in a suburban Dallas hotel room.

“I’m sorry, guys,” Carli Skaggs told the 10-woman, two-man jury at one point during several pauses to try to speak more clearly or compose herself. “This is just really hard for me.”

Skaggs’ emotional appearance came after her husband’s former teammates spent the morning explaining their own drug use and how they got drugs from Kay, Skaggs and other sources, while saying that the use of oxycodone and over-the-counter medications such as Tylenol was common in the big leagues.

Prosecutors also presented arguably their strongest witness of the trial, Dr. Stacey Hail, an emergency medical physician and toxicologist from Dallas. Hail bolstered the government’s accusation that the fentanyl Skaggs snorted is what killed him, a key point the government must prove. The medical examiner who conducted the official autopsy testified last week he could not say definitively if Skaggs would have lived “but for” the fentanyl. The government has based its case on the belief that it did.

The defense, which is also disputing the prosecution’s contention that Kay delivered drugs to Skaggs after the team traveled to Texas, opens its case Wednesday in downtown Fort Worth. The federal court is about 15 miles from the Texas Rangers’ ballpark, where the Angels were supposed to play the day Skaggs’ body was found.

After saying he was subpoenaed and would have used his Fifth Amendment right not to testify without immunity, Harvey acknowledged being a cocaine user before and during his season with the Angels in 2019. The former Mets star said he tried oxycodone provided by Skaggs during his season with the Angels and also provided drugs to Skaggs.

Morin and Cron testified to longer periods of getting oxycodone from Kay, while Bedrosian said he received three or four pills once and gave the rest back after taking one and not liking the way it made him feel.

Of the four players, only Cron is on a major league roster ( Rockies). The others are free agents; Harvey, who played last year for the Orioles, said he believes his testimony will threaten his career. Andrew Heaney, one of Skaggs’ closest friends with the Angels and now under contract with the rival Dodgers, was the first government witness last week.

Skaggs, 27, was found dead July 1, 2019, in a suburban Dallas hotel room after the team had traveled from Los Angeles and before the start of what was supposed to be a four-game series against the Rangers. A coroner’s report said Skaggs had choked to death on his vomit, and a toxic mix of alcohol, fentanyl and oxycodone was in his system.

Kay served as the team’s public relations contact on many road trips, and the trip to Texas was his first since returning from rehab. Kay was placed on leave shortly after Skaggs’ death and never returned to the team.

Federal prosecutors are trying to establish that Kay was the only one who could have provided the drugs that led to Skaggs’ death, and that the drugs were delivered after the team arrived in Texas. The defense counters that Skaggs had multiple suppliers, and that the last drugs Kay gave him were delivered before the team left.

Harvey said Skaggs had another source but didn’t get many drugs from that source. Harvey said he had his own drug supplier on the East Coast, and said he got oxycodone for Skaggs from that supplier.

The defense asked Harvey and Morin if they were aware of the danger of mixing alcohol and oxycodone, and they said they were. Defense attorney Michael Molfetta asked Harvey if he ever asked Skaggs to be careful.

“Looking back, I wish I had,” Harvey said. “In baseball you do everything you can to stay on the field. At the time I felt as a teammate I was just helping him get through whatever he needed to get through.”

Harvey said he found out Skaggs had died when he woke up July 1 and threw away the remaining oxycodone pills he had, even before knowing anything about the cause of death.

“I wanted absolutely nothing to do with that anymore, and I was very scared,” said Harvey, who also said oxycodone and Tylenol use was common in the major leagues.

Cron said he received pills from Kay while with the Angels in 2017 and was still getting them from him after going to the Rays in 2018. He said Kay was his only supplier.

Carli Skaggs said she went to the Angels’ home game against the Athletics before the team left for Texas and saw Skaggs in the family room before the players boarded a bus for the airport. The last text she received, “miss you babe,” was sent just after midnight Texas time, or 10 p.m. in California.

On cross-examination, Molfetta asked Carli Skaggs about a text she sent to her husband that told him don’t get drunk and fall asleep, and a subsequent text after no response in which she wrote, “You have a drinking problem, I’m about to tell Tom Taylor,” referring to the Angels’ traveling secretary.

“You’re asking about a text that I sent out of anger saying something that wasn’t true that my husband couldn’t respond to because he was dead,” Carli Skaggs responded.

Information from ESPN’s T.J. Quinn and The Associated Press was used in this report.

