Washington Nationals great Ryan Zimmerman retires from MLB

Posted/updated on: February 15, 2022 at 6:08 pm

By ESPN.com

Ryan Zimmerman announced his retirement from Major League Baseball on Tuesday after spending his entire career with the Nationals.

The veteran infielder issued a statement announcing his retirement via CAA Baseball in which he thanked the Nationals’ front office, managers and coaches, trainers and medical staff, teammates, his agents and his family.

The Nationals took Zimmerman with their first pick in the 2005 draft (fourth overall) soon after the team moved from Montreal to Washington. He retires as the Nationals’ career leader in games (1,799), runs (963), hits (1,846), total bases (3,159), doubles (417), home runs (284) and RBIs (1,061).

A two-time All-Star, Zimmerman helped the franchise win its World Series championship in 2019. He had hits in 10 of the Nationals’ 16 postseason games in 2019 and hit the first World Series home run in Nationals franchise history, in the second inning of Game 1 off Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole.

Zimmerman, 37, also was a two-time Silver Slugger winner (2009, 2010) and a Gold Glove winner (’09).

“For 17 seasons, Ryan Zimmerman epitomized what it meant to be the Face of the Franchise. He was an All-Star, Gold Glove and Silver Slugger winner, Comeback Player of the Year and World Series champion — but those accolades pale in comparison to his impact on our organization and in the community during his career,” general manager Mike Rizzo said in a statement. “Ryan always carried himself with class, honor and respect and played the game for the name on the front of the jersey, not the one on the back. I want to personally congratulate Ryan on a fantastic career and wish him and the entire Zimmerman family all the best in retirement.”

He had 11 walk-off homers in his career and is one of only 10 players in major league history to have that many game-ending home runs, according to ESPN Stats & Information. Eight of those players are in the Hall of Fame. Albert Pujols and Zimmerman are the only players who played last season on that list.

Zimmerman spent 17 seasons total with the Nationals, but didn’t play in 2020, choosing to sit out because of concerns about his family’s health during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. His mother has multiple sclerosis, and Zimmerman and his wife had their third child in 2020.

Zimmerman established the ziMS Foundation in 2006 to raise money and awareness for programs to help those with multiple sclerosis. The foundation has raised a total of $3.5 million.

He hit .243 with 14 home runs and 46 RBIs last season and retires with a career batting average of .277.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

