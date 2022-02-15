Today is Tuesday February 15, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Paramount+ announces that it’s ordered a new season of ‘1883’, and a follow-up about the Dutton clan, ‘1932’

Posted/updated on: February 15, 2022 at 4:41 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Paramount+

Paramount+ has ordered another season of its Yellowstone prequel series 1883, and announced that creator Taylor Sheridan has another period show about the Dutton clan up his sleeve called 1932

While 1883 tells the tale of Yellowstone's Dutton family journeying west through the Great Plains to Montana, it hasn't yet been announced what 1932 will see the family doing. 

In a statement, Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios, said, "With the brilliant mind and gifted storytelling of Taylor Sheridan, we have created an entirely new world to explore with 1883 while expanding Yellowstone, and with 1932 we will open up a new chapter in this rapidly growing universe."

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design