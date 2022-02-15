“I don’t give a crap”: Chevy Chase doesn’t care that some people think he’s a jerk…or worse

Posted/updated on: February 15, 2022 at 3:51 pm

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Chevy Chase has one thing to say regarding what his former Community co-stars -- and pretty much anybody -- may think about him: "I don't give a crap."

That's the word from the 78-year-old former Saturday Night Live and Caddyshack star, who has a long-held reputation for being difficult at best, and, some say, a racist at worst.

Interviewed by CBS This Morning, well-traveled tales of those Chase has tangled with on set came up, starting with Saturday Night Live.

"I felt pretty strongly that I was the funniest," Chase said with a laugh of his former SNL co-stars. A bold statement, considering that cast included John Belushi, Gilda Radner, Garrett Morris and Bill Murray, the latter of whom who replaced him on SNL and with whom he once came to blows behind the scenes.

Chevy's former cast mates on NBC's Community had complained about him as well. Although he started on the series when it launched in 2009, he was asked to leave before season five began, following an argument on set during which he reportedly used a racial slur. Community's Donald Glover complained about Chase in a 2018 New Yorker piece, accusing him of trying to throw the eventual Atlanta star off with racially insensitive language and jokes between takes.

Additionally, in a recent chat with Sirius XM's The Howard Stern Show, SNL's Pete Davidson called Chase "a f***ing d*****bag," noting "I hate that guy." Pete also called Chase "a genuinely bad, racist person," adding, "I don't like him."

For his part, Chase seems unbothered by the criticism. He told CBS' Jim Axelrod, "I don't give a crap. I'm who I am, and I like who I am. And it's a part of who I am that I don't care."

