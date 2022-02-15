Today is Tuesday February 15, 2022
Woman pleads guilty in deaths of pair buried on Texas beach

Posted/updated on: February 15, 2022 at 3:46 pm
CORPUS CHRISTI (AP) – One of two people charged with capital murder for the 2019 deaths of a New Hampshire couple found buried on a South Texas beach has pleaded guilty to a lesser murder charge. Amanda Noverr was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty Tuesday to multiple felonies, including murder, under a plea agreement with prosecutors. The Corpus Christi Caller-Times reports the plea comes three months after co-defendant Adam C. Williams pleaded guilty to capital murder. He was sentenced to life imprisonment without parole for killing James and Michelle Butler as they passed through Texas en route to Florida.



