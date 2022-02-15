Breaking News: Stocks gain ground, oil prices fall as Ukraine tensions ease

Posted/updated on: February 15, 2022 at 3:27 pm

Breaking News: Stocks gain ground, oil prices fall as Ukraine tensions ease: NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks ended broadly higher on Wall Street Tuesday as investors welcomed signs that tensions might ease in Ukraine. The S&P 500 rose 1.6%, the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 2.5%. and U.S. benchmark crude slid 3.6%. Moscow said some troops near Ukraine’s borders would begin returning to their bases; however, U.S. President Joe Biden said that claim remains unverified.

Bond yields rose after another indicator on inflation came in higher than expected. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.05% after the government reported that inflation at the wholesale level surged 9.7% from a year earlier in January.

