Today is Tuesday February 15, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Baylor’s Aranda gets contract extension through 2028 season

Posted/updated on: February 15, 2022 at 2:45 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


WACO (AP) – Baylor football coach Dave Aranda has a new contract through the 2028 season. It comes after the Bears won the Big 12 title and had a school-record 12 wins. Baylor announced the extension Tuesday, two months after athletic director Mack Rhoades had said there was a verbal agreement to amend the first-time head coach’s contract. The private school doesn’t disclose specific details such as contract value. Aranda is 14-9 in his two seasons. He was defensive coordinator for national champion LSU when he got a six-year contract to replace Matt Rhule as Baylor’s coach in January 2020.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design