Lane Closure on McCann Road at Loop 281

Posted/updated on: February 15, 2022 at 3:41 pm

LONGVIEW — Southbound McCann Road just north of Loop 281 in Longview now has a lane closure for curb repairs and sidewalk installation. Officials say work will occur between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. daily and is expected to be completed by his Friday. Click here for an aerial view of the closure.

