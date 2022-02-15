Boil water notice in Marshall

Posted/updated on: February 15, 2022 at 3:41 pm

MARSHALL – Some Marshall residents are under a boil water notice. According to a news release, the city experienced a water main break Monday at 9:00 p.m. on East Avenue in the vicinity of the George Gregg Street intersection. Officials say crews were able to isolate the 10-inch water main so that repairs could start on Tuesday. They say a crew was able to remove and replace a 13-foot section of water main and water was restored to the affected customers at 11:15 a.m. However, due to low pressure, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the city’s public water system to notify all customers in the affected area to boil their water prior to consumption. You can learn more here.

