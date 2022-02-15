Today is Tuesday February 15, 2022
At Skaggs trial, four MLB players testify they received drugs

Posted/updated on: February 15, 2022 at 1:34 pm
FORT WORTH (AP) – Four major league players have testified they received oxycodone pills from a former Los Angeles Angels employee accused of providing Tyler Skaggs the drugs that led to the pitcher’s overdose death. Pitchers Matt Harvey, Mike Morin, and Cam Bedrosian and first baseman C.J. Cron were all on the stand. They played for the Angels. Former team employee Eric Kay faces federal drug distribution and conspiracy charges. The 27-year-old Skaggs was found dead in July 2019 in a suburban Dallas hotel room. He had choked to death on his vomit, and a toxic mix of alcohol, fentanyl and oxycodone was in his system.



