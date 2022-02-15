Robbery victim fires at attacker but instead hits girl, 9

Posted/updated on: February 15, 2022 at 1:33 pm

HOUSTON (AP) – Houston police say a man who had just been robbed at an ATM opened fire in an attempt to stop his attacker but instead shot and wounded a 9-year-old girl in a truck driving nearby. Police say the girl who was shot Monday evening remained in the hospital Tuesday in critical condition. The 41-year-old man has been arrested and is expected to be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Earlier this month, Houston officials announced a $44 million plan to tackle rising violent crime. The girl was the second 9-year-old shot and wounded in the nation’s fourth largest city within a week. Ashanti Grant was shot in the head during a road rage attack Feb. 8.

