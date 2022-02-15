Simone Biles announces engagement to Jonathan Owens

Posted/updated on: February 15, 2022 at 1:19 pm

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Simone Biles is getting married!

The Olympic gold medalist shared a post Tuesday announcing her engagement to Jonathan Owens, whom she's been dating since 2020.

Alongside four photos of the moment Owens proposed, Biles wrote: "WOKE UP A FIANCÉE I can't wait to spend forever & ever with you, you're everything I dreamed of and more! Let's get married!"

On Instagram, she said the proposal from the Houston Texans safety was the "easiest yes" she's made. In Owens' post announcing their engagement, he said Biles "really had no clue what was coming."

Biles publicly confirmed her relationship with Owens in 2020. In August 2021, she shared a post to celebrate that she and Owens had been dating for more than a year.

"So happy past 1 year to the best thing that's ever happened to you: ME," Biles wrote, with a laughing emoji.

In a recent interview with NET-A-PORTER's digital title PORTER, Biles spoke about how she is prioritizing her personal life at the moment. She told the outlet she was "making sure I have the proper time to spend with my family, my friends and my boyfriend."

