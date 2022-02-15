Today is Tuesday February 15, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Police seek juvenile in Marshall murder

Posted/updated on: February 15, 2022 at 1:11 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Police seek juvenile in Marshall murderMARSHALL — Detectives with the Marshall Police Department seek a juvenile on charges of murder, engaging in organized criminal activity, and riot participation in connection with a Saturday night homicide at City Park. According to a news release, while police are unable to name the suspect due to age, the juvenile’s family and members of the community know whom police are trying to locate. Police say they are hopeful that the suspect will voluntarily surrender, but if anyone has information about where the juvenile is located, they are asked to contact the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575 or the Marshall Harrison County Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design