Police seek juvenile in Marshall murder

Posted/updated on: February 15, 2022 at 1:11 pm

MARSHALL — Detectives with the Marshall Police Department seek a juvenile on charges of murder, engaging in organized criminal activity, and riot participation in connection with a Saturday night homicide at City Park. According to a news release, while police are unable to name the suspect due to age, the juvenile’s family and members of the community know whom police are trying to locate. Police say they are hopeful that the suspect will voluntarily surrender, but if anyone has information about where the juvenile is located, they are asked to contact the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575 or the Marshall Harrison County Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969.

