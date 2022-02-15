Today is Tuesday February 15, 2022
Prince Andrew agrees to settle sexual assault lawsuit

Posted/updated on: February 15, 2022 at 10:28 am
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- Prince Andrew has agreed to settle a sexual assault lawsuit from Virginia Giuffre, according to a letter filed Tuesday from her lawyer David Boies.

The sum of the settlement is not being disclosed, and the letter to the court says Prince Andrew "intends to make a substantial donation to Ms. Giuffre's charity in support of victims' rights."

"Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms. Giuffre's character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks," the letter reads. "It is known that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked countless young girls over many years. Prince Andrew regrets his association with Epstein, and commends the bravery of Ms. Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



