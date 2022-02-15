Today is Tuesday February 15, 2022
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ tops ‘Avatar’ to become the third-highest-grossing film of all time at US box office

Posted/updated on: February 15, 2022 at 10:18 am
Courtesy of Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures accountants' Spidey senses were tingling over the weekend, as Spider-Man: No Way Home swung over Avatar to become the third-highest grossing domestic release of all time. 

Only Star Wars: Episode VII -- The Force Awakens and Avengers: Endgame sit above Spidey, with domestic performances of, respectively, $936.6 million and $858.3 million.

No Way Home, which is also boasting an A+ on ratings aggregator Cinemascore, earned an additional $7.2 million over the weekend and $1.6 million on Valentine's Day, bringing its domestic haul to $760.9 million and counting. 

By comparison, 2009's Avatar made $760.5 million in the States, and that included a 2020 re-release that helped the James Cameron sci-fi film snatch back the "highest grossing movie ever" title from Avengers: Endgame

When considering worldwide box office, Spider-Man: No Way Home earned $1.8 billion in record time -- just nine weeks in theaters -- making it the sixth-highest-grossing film of all time globally. Avatar's total take sits on top with $2.84 billion, and Avengers: Endgame is in second place, with $2.79 billion globally.

