Bond elections set in Chapel Hill, Mineola, Brownsboro

Posted/updated on: February 15, 2022 at 12:41 pm

EAST TEXAS — The Chapel Hill, Brownsboro, and Mineola ISDs join other school districts calling bond elections for this May. Chapel Hill trustees unanimously voted to call a bond totaling $125,240,000, targeting improvements for all campuses. According to a news release, the package has two propositions, which include a new Junior High campus, a new Career and Technology Education facility, a Multipurpose Activity Center, a new Transportation and Operations facility, and other facility improvements to all existing schools. You can learn more here.

In Mineola, according to our news partner KETK, the package comes to $29.8 million. If approved, it would open the door for a new primary school and other upgrades, with an eye on easing traffic congestion. Brownsboro ISD voters will consider a $20.5 million school proposal for a new auditorium with dance and theater practice space, a career and technology health science addition at the high school, renovation of the AG shop, and cafeteria expansion at the junior high.

