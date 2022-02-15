Longview ISD Board calls for $227 million bond election

Posted/updated on: February 15, 2022 at 8:33 am

LONGVIEW — The Longview ISD Board of Trustees is calling for a $227 million bond election to address various facility needs and campus improvements, according to a release. According to our news partner KETK, the Longview ISD Board of Trustees approved the election order for four bond propositions during their Feb. 14 regular meeting. If approved by voters on May 7, the propositions will fund significant renovations to the Longview High School campus, a new Career & Technical Education facility, an Extracurricular Events Center, a new Early Childhood campus, and various other repairs and facility updates. Dr. Wayne Guidry, Assistant Superintendent for Finance, explained that this bond would not include a tax, and the current rate would remain the same for Longview ISD taxpayers. “If approved by voters, Longview ISD would be utilizing a General Obligation Bond,” he said. “This is a debt of the school district that is payable from taxes against property within the school district.”

The release said that the proceeds the district would receive from the sale of the general obligation bonds would be used to pay the cost of the projects. Principal and Interest payments would come from an annual debt service property tax levy that is levied against all property within the boundaries of the district. “It means no tax rate increase,” said Dr. Guidry. “These improvements and projects could be fully funded with zero increase to the current tax rate. If approved by the board and voted by the public, it would be a win-win for our students, staff and local stakeholders.”

