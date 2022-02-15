Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall to host 2022 Oscars

The 94th Academy Awards will have a triple dose of comedy from its three hosts.

Good Morning America revealed Tuesday that the 2022 Oscars will be hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes.

"I'm not sure who thought this was a good idea," Schumer joked on GMA.

All three entertainers have previous awards show hosting experience. Hall hosted the 2019 BET Awards, Schumer hosted the 2015 MTV Movie Awards and Sykes hosted the 2018 GLAAD Media Awards.

Never before have three women hosted the Oscars. The last time there were at least three hosts for the Oscars was 35 years ago, at the 1987 Academy Awards, when Chevy Chase, Goldie Hawn and Paul Hogan emceed. The only time there have been multiple women hosting the Oscars was 45 years ago, at the 1977 Academy Awards, when Ellen Burstyn and Jane Fonda hosted alongside Warren Beatty and Richard Pryor.

Hall is known for appearing in the Scary Movie franchise as well as films like The Best Man, and Girls Trip, as well as shows like Ally McBeal, and Nine Perfect Strangers.

Schumer is a stand-up comedian known for the comedy series Inside Amy Schumer, which won her an Emmy Award in 2015, as well as for starring in movies like Trainwreck, and I Feel Pretty. She can next be seen in the Hulu show Life & Beth.

Sykes is a stand-up comedian known for starring on shows like Curb Your Enthusiasm and black-ish. She also hosted an eponymous talk show from 2009 to 2010 and won an Emmy Award in 1999 for her writing on The Chris Rock Show.

The 2022 Academy Awards will air Sunday, March 27, on ABC.

