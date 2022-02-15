In Brief: ‘Lucy and Desi’ trailer; Whoopi returns from ‘The View’ suspension

Posted/updated on: February 15, 2022 at 8:07 am

The first trailer for Lucy and Desi, a new documentary from Amy Poehler, dropped on Monday. The clip features Hollywood legends, including Bette Midler, Carol Burnett and Norman Lear, attempting to describe the Hollywood couple's impact on the entertainment industry. Per Amazon, "Lucy and Desi explores the unlikely partnership and enduring legacy" of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. "One of the most prolific power couples in entertainment history," Ball and Arnaz "risked everything to be together. Their love for each other led to the most influential show in the history of television." Lucy and Desi premieres March 4 on Amazon Prime Video...

HBO has renewed The Gilded Age, the period drama from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, for a second season. Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Taissa Farmiga, Blake Ritson, Simon Jones, Harry Richardson, Thomas Cocquerel, Jack Gilpin, Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski. star in the series, set in "a period of immense economic change, of great conflict between the old ways and brand-new systems, and of huge fortunes made and lost," according to HBO. The Gilded Age debuted in January, and will air its season finale on March 21...

Whoopi Goldberg returned to The View on Monday following her two-week suspension and promised that the show would keep having "tough conversations." Whoopi faced criticism after saying on the show that she did not believe the Holocaust was about race, but instead about "man's inhumanity to man." She later apologized but was removed temporarily from her duties as co-host...

