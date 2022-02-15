Today is Tuesday February 15, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Batteries packed with heroin found in Alabama traffic stop

Posted/updated on: February 15, 2022 at 7:58 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


EUTAW, Ala. (AP) — Law officers in west Alabama say they found more than 12 kilograms of heroin hidden inside Duralast vehicle batteries. Al.com reports that a Texas man was charged with possession of heroin with intent to distribute after he was pulled over Feb. 10. Federal court records show that drug task force agents stopped the man’s vehicle on Interstate 20/59 in Greene County for speeding and following to closely. Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Quinn Harris says officers spotted three spare batteries in the rear of the vehicle. Harris said officers used a portable X-Ray machine to scan the batteries and found anomalies inside.

 



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design