Scoreboard roundup — 2/14/22

Posted/updated on: February 15, 2022 at 5:26 am

(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Monday's sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Washington 103, Detroit 94

Brooklyn 109, Sacramento 85

Oklahoma City 127, New York 123 (OT)

New Orleans 120, Toronto 90

Portland 122, Milwaukee 107

Chicago 120, San Antonio 109

Utah 135, Houston 101

Denver 121, Orlando 111

L.A. Clippers 119, Golden State 104



NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Minnesota 7, Detroit 4

Chicago 3, Winnipeg 1

Toronto 6, Seattle 2

Edmonton 3, San Jose 0



TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(6)Kansas 76, Oklahoma St. 62

