Tyreke Evans reinstated by NBA, NBPA after two-year ban

Posted/updated on: February 14, 2022 at 6:24 pm

By ADRIAN WOJNAROWSKI

After a two-year ban for violating the NBA/NBPA anti-drug program, guard Tyreke Evans has been reinstated to play in the league.

Evans, 32, is eligible to begin negotiating with teams immediately and can sign a contract as soon as Friday at noon ET, the league announced on Monday.

Evans is considered to be in good physical condition and is expected to start making himself available to work out for teams. He has averaged 15.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 594 career games.

Evans is the first player to be suspended and reinstated since Chris “Birdman” Andersen’s reinstatement in 2008. The NBA/NBPA drug policy calls for a player’s dismissal for two years if he tests positive for what’s considered a “drug of abuse.”

Evans was the 2010 NBA Rookie of the Year with the Sacramento Kings (2009-2013), and had stops with New Orleans (2013-2017), Sacramento (2017), Memphis (2017-2018) and Indiana (2019).

Evans was the fourth overall pick out of Memphis in the 2009 NBA draft.

