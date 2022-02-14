Today is Monday February 14, 2022
Help sought in Texas road-rage shooting that injured girl, 9

Posted/updated on: February 14, 2022 at 5:16 pm
HOUSTON (AP) – The family of a 9-year-old Houston girl still in the hospital following a road rage shooting is asking for the public’s help in finding those responsible for injuring her. Houston’s mayor and police chief joined the family of Ashanti Grant in asking for information leading to an arrest and also announced a reward in the case has been increased to $30,000. Larry Grant, Ashanti’s uncle, said Monday his family is “crushed” by what happened to his niece. Ashanti was shot in the head as she sat in her family’s SUV as it was going along a Houston freeway on Feb. 8. Police say the SUV was shot at by someone in a white 2017 GMC Denali pickup truck that appeared to be racing with another vehicle.



