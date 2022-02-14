Today is Monday February 14, 2022
Texas teen charged after pal killed as they played with gun

Posted/updated on: February 14, 2022 at 5:15 pm
GARLAND (AP) – Police in the Dallas suburb of Garland say a 15-year-old boy has been charged in juvenile court with manslaughter after he said his friend was fatally shot last week while they played with a gun. Police say the boy who has been charged said he and his friend were playing with a gun on Feb. 8 at the friend’s house when it went off accidentally. The boy who was shot was also 15. Garland police say he was taken to a Dallas hospital, where he died Monday. Police say the shooting and the source of the gun remain under investigation.



