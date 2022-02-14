Today is Monday February 14, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Anna Kendrick’s “Barbie” ad for Rocket Mortgage tops as best ad during Super Bowl LVI

Posted/updated on: February 14, 2022 at 4:25 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Rocket Mortgage

The Los Angeles Rams and Pitch Perfect's Anna Kendrick came out on top on Super Bowl Sunday. 

The Rams defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 was the outcome on the gridiron, but Kendrick's spot for Rocket Mortgage, which saw the beloved toy vying for her dream home amid stiff plastic competition, was ranked as viewers' favorite spot. 

According to the USA Today Ad Meter, which tracks reactions to each Super Bowl commercial, Kendrick's ad topped all comers -- incidentally, the second year in a row a Rocket Mortgage Big Game ad did so. Last year, the company's two "Certain is Better" spots starring Tracy Morgan ranked #1 and #2 with on the annual post-Super Bowl list. 

The worst-performing ad in the eyes of viewers was the 60-second spot for Coinbase, which showed nothing more than a bouncing QR code, which pointed to the crypto company's website. 


 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design