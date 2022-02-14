And the “send” button please: Oscars looking to online fans for new Oscars Fan Favorite award

In an attempt to get viewers more engaged with the upcoming 94th Annual Academy Awards, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) has announced its looking to everyday moviegoers to select their favorite film of the year.

The Oscars Fan Favorite Award winner will be announced during the Academy Awards telecast March 27 on ABC.

The Academy urges fans to vote by entering the name of their favorite film of 2021 at OscarsFanFavorite.com, or on Twitter, using the hashtags #OscarsFanFavorite and #Sweepstakes.

What's more, voters can give thumbs up to their fave up to 20 times a day.

The move could direct some attention during the Oscars telecast to popular films that traditionally get overlooked come awards time.

Last week, Jimmy Kimmel raised a flag about this common gripe: Why are blockbusters like Spider-Man: No Way Home seldom considered for Best Picture? Kimmel vented, "Even if you go by the critics reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, [nominee] Don't Look Up got a 46% and Spider-Man: No Way Home has 90%..."

Kimmel added, "Why do best picture nominees have to be serious? You wanna know what happened? [Academy] voters looked at the list and saw the names Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep [from Don't Look Up] and they checked the box and then they put their kids in the car and went to see...Spider-Man and they loved it."

Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes will host the 94th Academy Awards, airing live March 27 on ABC.

