Suspect identified, sought in double murder

Posted/updated on: February 14, 2022 at 3:29 pm
Suspect identified, sought in double murderCHEROKEE COUNTY — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says it has identified the suspect in the deaths of Jakari Hogan and Ronnie Pearson January 30 on Highway 79 at the Cherokee/Rusk County line. Authorities say they have obtained a capital murder arrest warrant for 20-year-old Devon “Nooney Bug” Harris of Shreveport. Harris is considered armed and dangerous and is believed to be in the Shreveport area. Any leads should be reported to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 683-2271 or your local law enforcement agency. The sheriff’s office and Crime Stoppers are offering a reward for any information leading to Harris’s arrest.



