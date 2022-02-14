Kevin Hart announces the Reality Check Tour

Posted/updated on: February 14, 2022 at 1:13 pm

Live Nation

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Kevin Hart is getting back on the road, announcing his first stand-up tour in four years, kicking off July 2 in Las Vegas.

The star will be making more than 30 arena stops across North America on his Reality Check tour, including in Dallas, Miami, Boston, Chicago, and Montreal. The tour wraps up Saturday, October 1 at San Francisco's Chase Center.

"I am hype as sh** to go back out on tour," Kevin said in a statement. "There is nothing better than making people laugh, I can feel the energy in the venues like caffeine pumping through my veins."

Hart adds, "I've been cooking up something special and have thoughts I need to get off my chest. Go get your tickets and come ready to have a good night!"

Tickets go on-sale this Friday, February 18 at 10 a.m. local time at KevinHartNation.com. Fans will also have access to a special Live Nation pre-sale beginning Wednesday, February 16th at 10 a.m. through Thursday, February 17th at 10 p.m. local time.

The dates for Kevin Hart's Reality Check tour are available on his website.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back