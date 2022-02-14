Texas AG sues Facebook parent Meta over facial recognition

Posted/updated on: February 14, 2022 at 1:21 pm

MARSHALL (AP/Staff) – The Texas Attorney General is suing Facebook parent Meta. The lawsuit, announced in Marshall, claims the social media giant has been unlawfully collecting biometric data on Texans for commercial purposes, without their informed consent. Attorney General Ken Paxton on Monday filed the lawsuit that claims Facebook has been storing millions of biometric identifiers from photos and videos people upload to its service. Biometric identifiers can be retina or iris scans, voice prints, or a record of hand and face geometry. Monday also kicked off early voting in a primary election in Texas, where Paxton faces several GOP challengers in the wake of his top deputies reporting him to the FBI for alleged corruption.

