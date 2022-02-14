Jennifer Lopez shares Ben Affleck-directed ‘On My Way’ music video

Ben Affleck gave Jennifer Lopez the sweetest gift for Valentine's Day -- but it was really a surprise for their fans, too.

Via her new OnTheJLo newsletter, the "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer, 52, shared a new music video for her song "On My Way" directed by the Oscar winner. She called it "something very special and personal" that she wanted to share with her "inner circle."

"It's an early Valentine's Day present from Ben. Watching it made me think about the journey of true love, it's unexpected twists and turns, and that when it's real, it actually can last forever," she added. "This seriously melted my heart."

This version features swoon-worthy footage from the lovebirds' own lives together, from their past whirlwind relationship to their recently rekindled romance, alongside scenes from the official "On My Way" music video, which was released in December.

Lopez and Affleck dated from 2002 to 2004 and were previously engaged. The two reunited nearly two decades later and became an official couple again last year.

"On My Way" is from Lopez's latest rom-com, Marry Me, in theaters and streaming on Peacock now.

