NFL running back Adrian Peterson arrested in connection with domestic violence

Posted/updated on: February 14, 2022 at 12:09 pm

By JOHN KEIM

Free-agent NFL running back Adrian Peterson was arrested Sunday morning at Los Angeles International Airport in connection with what airport officials said was domestic violence.

According to a Los Angeles Airport Police statement, they received a call around 8:30 a.m. local time about possible domestic violence on board an aircraft bound for Houston and responded to “a verbal and physical altercation between a male suspect and a female victim.”

Peterson, 36, was booked at the Los Angeles Police Department Pacific Division. He was given a $50,000 bail and released Sunday afternoon on bond.

A representative for Peterson and his wife, Ashley, said in a statement that the two “had a verbal argument” on the flight.

Peterson grabbed her wedding ring and scratched her finger, a source close to the Petersons said, and the plane then returned to the gate.

The source said Ashley Peterson was not going to press charges.

“This is a private misunderstanding between husband and wife and we anticipate it will all be resolved shortly,” the Petersons’ representative said in the statement.

Officials said police investigated and made required notifications to the FBI. Peterson was arrested at 9:20 a.m. and has a court date set for June 16.

Ashley Peterson and the other passengers were able to continue their flight to Houston.

Peterson was charged with felony child abuse in 2014 for using a switch to spank his then-4-year-old son, which resulted in cuts and bruises all over the boy’s body. Peterson eventually pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of misdemeanor reckless assault. In addition to a two-year probation period, he was fined $4,000 and performed 80 hours of community service. The NFL suspended him for one year.

The 15-year veteran finished this past season on injured reserve with the Seattle Seahawks, who signed him to their practice squad in December after his three-game stint with the Tennessee Titans. He appeared in one game for Seattle, rushing 11 times for 16 yards and a touchdown to tie Jim Brown for 10th place on the NFL’s all-time touchdown list. Peterson ranks fifth in NFL history with 14,918 career rushing yards. He has said he plans to continue playing next season.

ESPN’s Nick Wagoner and Brady Henderson contributed to this report.

