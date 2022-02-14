Today is Monday February 14, 2022
TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

Posted/updated on: February 14, 2022 at 12:16 pm
TxDOT’s weekly roadwork updateTYLER – TxDOT will be busy with another round of construction and maintenance work in the Tyler District this week. In Smith County, Tyler maintenance will have a crew on FM 2015 at IH 20 for base repair. This will be under one-way traffic with flaggers present. In Gregg County, maintenance crews are scheduled to perform base repairs on FM 449, eastbound and westbound from FM 2751 to the county line. Expect one lane closure and flaggers controlling traffic. Click here for the full rundown of roadwork around the district.



