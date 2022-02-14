‘Death on the Nile’ tops Valentine’s weekend box office with $12.8 million

Fresh off receiving seven Oscar nominations his film Belfast, Kenneth Branagh's Death on the Nile topped the Valentine's weekend box office. The follow-up to 2017's Murder on the Orient Express, also directed by and starring Branagh, delivered an estimated 12.8 million.

Death on the Nile added an estimated $20.7 million overseas, for a first-week cumulative worldwide total of $33.5 million.

Last week's number one movie, Jackass Forever, dropped to second place, delivering an estimated $8.1 million in its second week of release. The film's stateside tall currently stands at $37.4 million to go with $10 million internationally, for a global total of $47.4 million.

Moviegoers didn't say "I do" to the Jennifer Lopez/Owen Wilson-led romantic comedy Marry Me, which stumbled out of the gate with an estimated $8 million debut for a third-place finish.

Spider-Man: No Way Home banked just shy of $7.2 million in its ninth week of release, taking fourth place. Its total here in the states now stands at $759 million, putting it just $1 million short of overtaking 2009’s Avatar as the third-highest grossing film of all time at the domestic box office. Overseas, No Way Home has earned just under $1.05 billion to date, putting its worldwide tally at $1.8 billion.

This week's third debut, the Liam Neeson thriller Blacklight, rounded out the top five, grabbing an estimated $3.6 million. The film hasn't opened overseas yet.

