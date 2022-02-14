Today is Monday February 14, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


‘Death on the Nile’ tops Valentine’s weekend box office with $12.8 million

Posted/updated on: February 14, 2022 at 9:32 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


20th Century Studios

Fresh off receiving seven Oscar nominations his film BelfastKenneth Branagh's Death on the Nile topped the Valentine's weekend box office. The follow-up to 2017's Murder on the Orient Express, also directed by and starring Branagh, delivered an estimated 12.8 million.

Death on the Nile added an estimated $20.7 million overseas, for a first-week cumulative worldwide total of $33.5 million.

Last week's number one movie, Jackass Forever, dropped to second place, delivering an estimated $8.1 million in its second week of release. The film's stateside tall currently stands at $37.4 million to go with $10 million internationally, for a global total of $47.4 million.

Moviegoers didn't say "I do" to the Jennifer Lopez/Owen Wilson-led romantic comedy Marry Me, which stumbled out of the gate with an estimated $8 million debut for a third-place finish.

Spider-Man: No Way Home banked just shy of $7.2 million in its ninth week of release, taking fourth place. Its total here in the states now stands at $759 million, putting it just $1 million short of overtaking 2009’s Avatar as the third-highest grossing film of all time at the domestic box office. Overseas, No Way Home has earned just under $1.05 billion to date, putting its worldwide tally at $1.8 billion.

This week's third debut, the Liam Neeson thriller Blacklight, rounded out the top five, grabbing an estimated $3.6 million. The film hasn't opened overseas yet.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design