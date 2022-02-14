Today is Monday February 14, 2022
Teen killed in shooting at Marshall park

Posted/updated on: February 14, 2022 at 8:53 am
Teen killed in shooting at Marshall parkMARSHALL — Marshall police are investigating a homicide after a teenager was fatally shot in the city on Saturday. According to our news partner KETK, officials received calls on Feb. 12 that a person was shot at City Park at 200 Pope St. Marshall police and paramedics arrived at the scene and found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his neck. The teenager was later pronounced dead at the location. The Marshall Police Department’s Criminal Investigators and Crime Scene Detectives began a homicide investigation. Detectives worked all night and continue to look into the incident. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information that has not spoken to detectives, is asked to contact the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4745. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the Marshall/Harrison County Crime stoppers at 903-935-9969. “Our sympathies go out to the family and friends of the victim. The Marshall Police Department is committed to obtaining justice in this case, and we will follow every piece of evidence to do so,” said police.



