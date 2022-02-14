In Brief: ‘Shang-Chi’ star Liu goes to ‘Barbie’ film; Jordan Peele debuts ‘Nope’ trailer

Shang-Chi star Simu Liu is in talks to join the cast of the upcoming Greta Gerwig-directed live-action Barbie movie, alongside Ryan Gosling as Ken and Margot Robbie as the titular doll, according to The Hollywood Reporter. America Ferrera has also been tapped to appear in an as yet undisclosed role. Plot details are being kept under wraps. Liu recently wrapped filming on two movies: the romance One True Loves, alongside Hamilton star Phillipa Soo, and the canine drama Arthur the King, with Mark Wahlberg...

Universal Pictures released the first extended trailer for Get Out Oscar-winner Jordan Peele's latest thriller, Nope. Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer’s characters run a horse training ranch for Hollywood productions, while Steven Yeun seems to be some sort of rodeo emcee. “What’s a bad miracle? We got a word for that?” asks Kaluuya's character, before an ominous cloud hanging over the landscape seem to be lifting unsuspecting people skyward. Nope, which also stars Knott's Landing vet Donna Mills, The Crow's Michael Wincott and Euphoria's Barbie Ferreira, opens in theaters July 22...

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom actress Daniella Pineda has been tapped for a role in the AMC anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead, according to Variety. She joins Brooklyn Nine-Nine alum Terry Crews, Parker Posey, Rough Night's Jillian Bell, ER's Anthony Edwards and Hacks' Poppy Liu in the Walking Dead spinoff. Each stand-alone episode will focus on both new and established characters within the Walking Dead universe. Details on which characters the quintet will play, or if they'll appear together or in separate episodes are being kept under wraps. Pineda will next be seen reprising her role as Zia Rodriguez in the upcoming Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom sequel Jurassic World: Dominion...

