Today is Monday February 14, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


In Brief: ‘Shang-Chi’ star Liu goes to ‘Barbie’ film; Jordan Peele debuts ‘Nope’ trailer

Posted/updated on: February 14, 2022 at 7:51 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Shang-Chi star Simu Liu is in talks to join the cast of the upcoming Greta Gerwig-directed live-action Barbie movie, alongside Ryan Gosling as Ken and Margot Robbie as the titular doll, according to The Hollywood ReporterAmerica Ferrera has also been tapped to appear in an as yet undisclosed role. Plot details are being kept under wraps. Liu recently wrapped filming on two movies: the romance One True Loves, alongside Hamilton star Phillipa Soo, and the canine drama Arthur the King, with Mark Wahlberg...

Universal Pictures released the first extended trailer for Get Out Oscar-winner Jordan Peele's latest thriller, NopeDaniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer’s characters run a horse training ranch for Hollywood productions, while Steven Yeun seems to be some sort of rodeo emcee. “What’s a bad miracle? We got a word for that?” asks Kaluuya's character, before an ominous cloud hanging over the landscape seem to be lifting unsuspecting people skyward. Nope, which also stars Knott's Landing vet Donna MillsThe Crow's Michael Wincott and Euphoria's Barbie Ferreira, opens in theaters July 22...

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom actress Daniella Pineda has been tapped for a role in the AMC anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead, according to Variety. She joins Brooklyn Nine-Nine alum Terry CrewsParker PoseyRough Night's Jillian BellER's Anthony Edwards and HacksPoppy Liu in the Walking Dead spinoff. Each stand-alone episode will focus on both new and established characters within the Walking Dead universe. Details on which characters the quintet will play, or if they'll appear together or in separate episodes are being kept under wraps. Pineda will next be seen reprising her role as Zia Rodriguez in the upcoming Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom sequel Jurassic World: Dominion...

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design